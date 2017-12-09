BC-BKW–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Adrian 76, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 67<
Augustana (SD) 77, Mary 62<
Baker 77, Mount Mercy 63<
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70<
Bethel (Minn.) 70, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 67<
Carleton 71, Macalester 68<
Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67<
Concordia (Mich.) 64, Michigan-Dearborn 59<
Concordia (Moor.) 51, Augsburg 43<
Concordia (Wis.) 65, Dominican (Ill.) 45<
Culver-Stockton 75, Graceland (Iowa) 66<
Edgewood 56, Marian (Wis.) 50<
Evansville 65, Canisius 58<
Grand Valley St. 66, N. Michigan 59<
Grand View 77, Clarke 60<
Gustavus 82, Hamline 50<
Hillsdale 87, Walsh 74<
Hope 62, Albion 59<
Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<
Lakeland 61, Aurora 54<
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52<
Madonna 75, Cornerstone 66<
Marquette 82, Wisconsin 63<
Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 55<
Michigan 78, UCLA 69<
Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38<
Milwaukee Engineering 68, Rockford 51<
Minn. Duluth 69, Sioux Falls 51<
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 70, Bemidji St. 47<
Nebraska 89, Drake 84<
North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68<
Northern St. (SD) 75, Minn.-Crookston 50<
Northwood (Mich.) 78, Lake Superior St. 61<
Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50<
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62<
Saginaw Valley St. 77, Ferris St. 72<
South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<
St. Benedict 52, St. Olaf 34<
St. Cloud St. 76, SW Minnesota St. 68<
St. Norbert at Cornell (Iowa), ccd.<
St. Thomas (Minn.) 79, Saint Catherine 46<
Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<
W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79<
Wartburg 85, Beloit 22<
Wayne (Mich.) 65, Tiffin 56<
Wayne (Neb.) 72, Minot St. 52<
Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63<
William Penn 72, Evangel 45<
Winona St. 62, Concordia (St.P) 43<
Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Dubuque 47<
Wis.-River Falls 68, Luther 47<
Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54<
