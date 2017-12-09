BC-BKW–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Adrian 76, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 67<
Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67<
Concordia (Mich.) 64, Michigan-Dearborn 59<
Grand Valley St. 66, N. Michigan 59<
Hillsdale 87, Walsh 74<
Hope 62, Albion 59<
Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<
Madonna 75, Cornerstone 66<
Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38<
North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68<
Northwood (Mich.) 78, Lake Superior St. 61<
South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<
St. Norbert at Cornell (Iowa), ccd.<
Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<
Wayne (Mich.) 65, Tiffin 56<
Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63<
