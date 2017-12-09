BC-BKW–Scores,2nd Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 5:10 pm 12/09/2017 05:10pm
MIDWEST

Adrian 76, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 67<

Cent. Michigan 77, Indiana St. 67<

Concordia (Mich.) 64, Michigan-Dearborn 59<

Grand Valley St. 66, N. Michigan 59<

Hillsdale 87, Walsh 74<

Hope 62, Albion 59<

Iowa 85, Ark.-Pine Bluff 45<

Madonna 75, Cornerstone 66<

Michigan St. 82, Rhode Island 38<

North Dakota 79, N. Dakota St. 68<

Northwood (Mich.) 78, Lake Superior St. 61<

South Dakota 66, CS Bakersfield 50<

St. Norbert at Cornell (Iowa), ccd.<

Toledo 65, Cleveland St. 56<

Wayne (Mich.) 65, Tiffin 56<

Wichita St. 72, UMKC 63<

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

