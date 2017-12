By The Associated Press

tx <

$vscores2 <

SOUTH

Brescia 105, St. Mary of the Woods 90<

High Point 75, W. Carolina 69<

Michigan St. 83, MVSU 64<

N. Kentucky 57, ETSU 45<

Samford 82, Troy 76<

Tulane 67, UTEP 56<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.