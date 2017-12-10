BC-BKW–Scores,1st Add

tx <
$vscores2 <
SOUTH
Duke 101, Winthrop 30<
Florida 72, Marshall 69<
Florida Gulf Coast 99, Ave Maria 35<
Florida St. 77, Arizona St. 66<
Georgia St. 91, North Greenville 89<
Georgia Tech 80, Texas-Arlington 52<
Jacksonville 79, Flagler 52<
King (Tenn.) 92, Converse 83<
Maryville (Tenn.) 77, Huntingdon 53<
Mercer 67, UNC Asheville 56<
Miami 65, Kentucky 54<
NC State 63, Georgetown 49<
North Carolina 84, Furman 56<
North Florida 77, Florida A&M 68<
Radford 79, VCU 62<
UCF 62, Georgia Southern 38<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.