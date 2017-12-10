BC-BKW–Scores,1st Add

tx <

$vscores2 <

SOUTH

Duke 101, Winthrop 30<

Florida 72, Marshall 69<

Florida Gulf Coast 99, Ave Maria 35<

Florida St. 77, Arizona St. 66<

Georgia St. 91, North Greenville 89<

Georgia Tech 80, Texas-Arlington 52<

Jacksonville 79, Flagler 52<

King (Tenn.) 92, Converse 83<

Maryville (Tenn.) 77, Huntingdon 53<

Mercer 67, UNC Asheville 56<

Miami 65, Kentucky 54<

NC State 63, Georgetown 49<

North Carolina 84, Furman 56<

North Florida 77, Florida A&M 68<

Radford 79, VCU 62<

UCF 62, Georgia Southern 38<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.