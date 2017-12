By The Associated Press

tx <

$vscores2 <

SOUTH

Florida 72, Marshall 69<

Maryville (Tenn.) 77, Huntingdon 53<

Mercer 67, UNC Asheville 56<

Miami 65, Kentucky 54<

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.