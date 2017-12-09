BC-BKW–Scores,1st Add

tx <
SOUTH
Alice Lloyd 76, Brescia 60<
Aquinas 65, Alma 59<
Barton 76, Emmanuel (Ga.) 50<
Bethel (Tenn.) 65, Freed-Hardeman 60<
Carson-Newman 114, Coker 82<
Cumberland (Tenn.) 57, Indiana-Southeast 47<
George Mason 64, E. Kentucky 41<
Georgetown (Ky.) 99, Voorhees 63<
Georgia St. 71, Montana 68<
Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69<
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76<
Limestone 82, Lees-McRae 80<
Louisville 80, Middle Tennessee 26<
Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60<
Memphis 64, UAB 62<
Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64<
Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59<
Radford 76, Erskine 49<
Rose-Hulman 69, Transylvania 58<
SC-Upstate 63, SC State 44<
Samford 59, Auburn-Montgomery 46<
South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78<
Tenn. Wesleyan 72, St. Andrews 61<
Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71<
Tennessee St. 93, Fisk 48<
Thomas More 86, Chatham 28<
Troy 130, Montevallo 50<
UCF 76, Southern U. 60<
VMI 81, Longwood 70<
W. Illinois 81, Austin Peay 68<
Wake Forest 92, Md.-Eastern Shore 50<
Westminster (Mo.) 65, Spalding 56<
Wofford 73, Winthrop 68<
