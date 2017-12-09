201.5
BC-BKW--Scores,1st Add

BC-BKW–Scores,1st Add

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:10 pm 12/09/2017 06:10pm
SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 76, Brescia 60<

Aquinas 65, Alma 59<

Bethel (Tenn.) 65, Freed-Hardeman 60<

Carson-Newman 114, Coker 82<

Cumberland (Tenn.) 57, Indiana-Southeast 47<

Furman 101, SC State 72<

George Mason 64, E. Kentucky 41<

Georgetown (Ky.) 99, Voorhees 63<

Georgia St. 71, Montana 68<

Howard 72, St. Francis Brooklyn 69<

Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76<

Limestone 82, Lees-McRae 80<

Louisville 71, Indiana 62<

Maryland 82, Gardner-Webb 60<

Memphis 90, Bryant 72<

Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64<

Mississippi 66, South Alabama 59<

NC State 88, UMKC 69<

Radford 76, Erskine 49<

Rose-Hulman 69, Transylvania 58<

Samford 59, Auburn-Montgomery 46<

South Carolina 80, Coastal Carolina 78<

Tenn. Wesleyan 72, St. Andrews 61<

Tennessee 81, Lipscomb 71<

Thomas More 86, Chatham 28<

Troy 130, Montevallo 50<

UCF 76, Southern U. 60<

VMI 81, Longwood 70<

W. Illinois 81, Austin Peay 68<

Westminster (Mo.) 65, Spalding 56<

Wofford 73, Winthrop 68<

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
