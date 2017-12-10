BC-BKW–Savannah St.-Wisconsin Box

WISCONSIN 82, SAVANNAH ST. 24

SAVANNAH ST. (2-5)

Vance 0-1 0-0 0, Sowell 2-7 0-0 4, Allen 1-17 1-2 3, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Scott 0-12 5-6 5, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Gallishaw 0-1 0-0 0, Bartlett 0-2 1-2 1, Farmer 1-5 0-0 3, Moton 2-5 1-2 6, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 7-57 8-12 24.

WISCONSIN (7-5)

Howard 10-14 0-0 20, Laszewski 4-6 0-0 8, Beverley 1-1 0-0 2, McMorris 4-10 2-2 11, Van Leeuwen 0-2 0-0 0, Fredrickson 4-12 2-2 11, Shaw 4-5 2-2 10, Crowley 1-2 1-2 3, Gilreath 4-12 0-0 12, Marble 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 34-71 7-8 82.

Savannah St. 4 6 5 9 —24 Wisconsin 22 19 19 22 —82

3-Point Goals_Savannah St. 2-18 (Allen 0-5, Anderson 0-1, Scott 0-4, Gray 0-1, Bartlett 0-1, Farmer 1-4, Moton 1-2), Wisconsin 7-27 (McMorris 1-5, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Fredrickson 1-3, Gilreath 4-12, Marble 1-2, Miller 0-1, Richardson 0-2). Assists_Savannah St. 2 (Farmer 1), Wisconsin 22 (Van Leeuwen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Savannah St. 27 (Sowell 8), Wisconsin 58 (Howard 10). Total Fouls_Savannah St. 9, Wisconsin 10. A_3,344.

