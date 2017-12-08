BC-BKW–Prairie View-Clemson Box
CLEMSON 64, PRAIRIE VIEW 58
Campbell 2-5 0-0 4, Hicks 6-10 4-6 16, Dobbins 5-17 9-15 19, Newman 3-10 2-6 8, Robinson 3-6 1-1 7, Cobb 0-1 0-0 0, Nealey 0-0 0-0 0, Penniman 2-4 0-0 4, Presley 0-4 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 16-28 58.
Thornton 7-15 1-2 15, Collier 6-10 1-2 13, Edwards 3-8 2-2 10, Tagliapietra 0-6 0-4 0, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Bennett 1-3 0-0 2, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, Strover 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 7-13 8-11 22, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Fields 0-0 0-0 0, Purvis 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-63 12-21 64.
|Prairie View
|13
|8
|15
|22
|—58
|Clemson
|6
|26
|17
|15
|—64
3-Point Goals_Prairie View 0-7 (Hicks 0-1, Dobbins 0-1, Newman 0-3, Presley 0-2), Clemson 2-12 (Collier 0-1, Edwards 2-5, Tagliapietra 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Alexander 0-1, Carter 0-1). Assists_Prairie View 7 (Newman 5), Clemson 13 (Collier 4). Fouled Out_Prairie View Robinson, Rebounds_Prairie View 36 (Campbell 11), Clemson 48 (Thornton 10). Total Fouls_Prairie View 18, Clemson 24. A_392.
