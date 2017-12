By The Associated Press

BC-BKW–Ohio-Purdue Box

OHIO 77, PURDUE 71

OHIO (5-3)

Jessing 0-0 0-0 0, Agler 2-6 1-4 6, Barker 3-3 0-0 7, Burke 5-12 4-7 17, Doseck 2-6 5-6 10, Burris 4-6 0-0 10, Stover 4-9 2-2 12, Thome 0-0 0-0 0, Hooks 6-14 3-6 15, Totals 26-56 15-25 77.

PURDUE (6-5)

Harris 4-5 1-2 9, Cooper 6-12 5-7 18, Farquhar 1-2 2-2 4, Keys 6-10 7-7 20, Oden 5-14 4-4 17, Kiesler 0-0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 19-22 71.

Ohio 21 15 20 21 —77 Purdue 23 14 15 19 —71

3-Point Goals_Ohio 10-16 (Agler 1-2, Barker 1-1, Burke 3-4, Doseck 1-3, Burris 2-2, Stover 2-4), Purdue 6-14 (Cooper 1-2, Keys 1-2, Oden 3-6, McLaughlin 1-3, Murphy 0-1). Assists_Ohio 12 (Agler 4), Purdue 17 (Keys 5). Fouled Out_Ohio Burris, Purdue Harris. Rebounds_Ohio 22 (Hooks 7), Purdue 39 (Farquhar 10). Total Fouls_Ohio 23, Purdue 20. A_5,654.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.