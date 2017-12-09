BC-BKW–Nebraska-Drake Box
NEBRASKA 89, DRAKE 84, 2OT
Simon 8-15 0-0 17, Cain 9-15 1-4 19, Cincore 5-14 1-2 12, Eliely 3-10 1-4 8, Whitish 8-19 8-8 29, Blackburn 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-2 0-2 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Morton 0-4 0-0 0, Stallworth 2-7 0-0 4, Wood 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 35-90 11-20 89.
Jonas 1-4 0-2 2, Bachrodt 8-17 0-0 18, Hittner 3-10 10-11 18, Monahan 3-5 1-2 8, Rose 6-13 5-8 20, Dean 5-17 3-4 14, Fuller 2-2 0-0 4, Greiner 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-4 0-0 0, Van Scyoc 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-74 19-27 84.
|Nebraska
|16
|18
|16
|19
|7
|13
|—89
|Drake
|14
|23
|17
|15
|7
|8
|—84
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 8-31 (Simon 1-3, Cincore 1-4, Eliely 1-3, Whitish 5-11, Mitchell 0-1, Morton 0-4, Stallworth 0-2, Wood 0-3), Drake 9-34 (Jonas 0-1, Bachrodt 2-7, Hittner 2-4, Monahan 1-2, Rose 3-6, Dean 1-10, Greiner 0-2, Miller 0-2). Assists_Nebraska 21 (Whitish 6), Drake 18 (Bachrodt 4). Fouled Out_Nebraska Cain, Drake Jonas, Rose. Rebounds_Nebraska 58 (Cain 14), Drake 50 (Hittner 10). Total Fouls_Nebraska 20, Drake 19. A_2,683.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.