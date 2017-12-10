BC-BKW–NC Central-Iowa St. Box

IOWA ST. 99, NC CENTRAL 58

NC CENTRAL (2-6)

McCain 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 3-4 4-6 12, Benton 3-8 0-0 6, Martin 3-9 3-3 9, Afriyie 2-5 1-2 5, Morton 1-2 3-3 5, Oliver-Alexander 1-4 0-0 3, Blow 2-10 1-2 5, White 4-4 0-0 11, Totals 20-51 12-16 58.

IOWA ST. (4-5)

Camber 1-4 0-0 3, Kennedy-Hopoate 2-6 2-2 6, Wise 5-7 3-4 16, Carleton 8-14 0-0 21, Durr 2-6 0-0 5, Burkhall 9-11 1-1 19, Ricketts 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 7-10 4-6 19, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Washington 1-3 2-2 5, Totals 37-64 12-15 99.

NC Central 8 14 12 24 —58 Iowa St. 26 23 25 25 —99

3-Point Goals_NC Central 6-18 (Adams 2-2, Benton 0-1, Martin 0-2, Oliver-Alexander 1-4, Blow 0-6, White 3-3), Iowa St. 13-27 (Camber 1-3, Kennedy-Hopoate 0-1, Wise 3-4, Carleton 5-9, Durr 1-4, Scott 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Washington 1-2). Assists_NC Central 11 (Adams 3), Iowa St. 29 (Durr 9). Fouled Out_Iowa St. Johnson. Rebounds_NC Central 28 (Adams 6), Iowa St. 34 (Scott 7). Total Fouls_NC Central 17, Iowa St. 13. A_9,664.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.