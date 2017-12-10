BC-BKW–Minnesota-San Diego Box

SAN DIEGO 72, MINNESOTA 69

MINNESOTA (9-2)

Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 9-18 2-6 20, Hubbard 8-19 2-2 19, Pitts 0-3 1-1 1, Wagner 6-15 1-2 14, Bello 3-5 0-0 6, Kaposi 0-0 0-0 0, Fernstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Lamke 3-3 2-4 8, Brunson 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 29-67 9-17 69.

SAN DIEGO (6-4)

Hood 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 10-19 2-2 25, Hagen 3-6 2-2 9, Pace 2-6 1-2 5, Ward-El 5-7 1-2 13, Bird 1-1 0-0 2, Buhr 2-3 2-2 6, Young 0-5 0-0 0, Kissinger 0-1 0-0 0, Pollock 0-0 0-0 0, Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Shepard 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 8-10 72.

Minnesota 13 14 15 27 —69 San Diego 19 12 15 26 —72

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 2-15 (Bell 0-1, Hubbard 1-7, Pitts 0-3, Wagner 1-4), San Diego 6-15 (Hood 0-2, Williams 3-4, Hagen 1-1, Pace 0-2, Ward-El 2-3, Young 0-1, Kissinger 0-1, Ramos 0-1). Assists_Minnesota 8 (Hubbard 2), San Diego 14 (Pace 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Bello 12), San Diego 36 (Hood 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 11, San Diego 18. A_511.

