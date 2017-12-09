BC-BKW–Md.-Eastern Shore-Wake Forest Box
WAKE FOREST 92, MD.-EASTERN SHORE 50
Gill-Miles 4-9 2-3 10, Morris 2-5 2-2 6, Hicks 0-5 0-0 0, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 9-15 1-2 23, Nkpuechina 0-1 0-0 0, Popovich 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 0-2 4, Carney 0-4 0-0 0, Eaton 0-3 0-0 0, Sydnor 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 19-56 7-11 50.
Penna 6-14 1-2 16, Udoh 3-6 2-3 8, Campbell 7-10 2-3 16, Sharp 5-5 0-1 10, Stephenson 2-7 3-4 8, Banks 2-3 0-1 4, Branch 2-6 0-2 5, Raca 3-5 1-2 8, Whitehead 4-7 4-4 12, Conti 1-5 3-4 5, Totals 35-68 16-26 92.
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|14
|11
|7
|18
|—50
|Wake Forest
|20
|19
|24
|29
|—92
3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 5-15 (Martin 0-1, Thompson 4-6, Carney 0-3, Eaton 0-1, Sydnor 0-2, Taylor 1-2), Wake Forest 6-14 (Penna 3-5, Campbell 0-1, Stephenson 1-2, Branch 1-2, Raca 1-3, Conti 0-1). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 8 (Gill-Miles 2), Wake Forest 21 (Conti 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 29 (Hicks 6), Wake Forest 47 (Udoh 6). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 21, Wake Forest 13. A_317.
