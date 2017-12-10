BC-BKW–Grand Canyon-Washington Box

WASHINGTON 79, GRAND CANYON 65

GRAND CANYON (2-8)

Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 3-7 4-8 12, Mobley 6-17 2-2 14, Murphy 3-9 2-2 9, Touchard 3-7 4-4 13, Gajewski 4-9 2-2 13, Hailey 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 20-53 16-20 65.

WASHINGTON (5-4)

Henson 4-13 3-3 11, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Collier 1-7 0-0 2, Moser 4-6 4-4 14, Wieburg 1-1 1-2 4, Semebene 5-12 1-1 11, Griggsby 3-6 5-6 11, Melgoza 9-16 0-0 18, Peterson 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 31-72 14-16 79.

Grand Canyon 14 17 8 26 —65 Washington 26 16 14 23 —79

3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 9-29 (Williams 0-1, Jackson 2-4, Mobley 0-4, Murphy 1-6, Touchard 3-6, Gajewski 3-8), Washington 3-11 (Henson 0-2, Collier 0-1, Moser 2-3, Wieburg 1-1, Semebene 0-2, Griggsby 0-1, Melgoza 0-1). Assists_Grand Canyon 10 (Mobley 5), Washington 14 (Henson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 32 (Mobley 8), Washington 44 (Semebene 11). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 13, Washington 21. A_962.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.