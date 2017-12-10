BC-BKW–Georgetown-NC State Box

NC STATE 63, GEORGETOWN 49

GEORGETOWN (4-5)

Petke 6-16 2-2 15, Belk 2-4 0-0 4, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Venson 6-9 0-1 14, White 4-15 0-2 9, Thompson 2-13 3-4 7, Mayfield 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 5-9 49.

NC STATE (8-2)

Nelson 4-11 2-2 10, Maize 5-8 3-4 13, Ealey 0-4 0-0 0, Konig 6-13 0-0 16, Leslie 6-10 3-5 16, Cassell 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 1-2 1-1 3, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Crutchfield 0-1 0-0 0, Rudd 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 9-12 63.

Georgetown 10 11 9 19 —49 NC State 25 10 13 15 —63

3-Point Goals_Georgetown 4-16 (Petke 1-4, Venson 2-2, White 1-5, Thompson 0-5), NC State 6-23 (Nelson 0-2, Konig 4-11, Leslie 1-3, Cassell 1-3, Rogers 0-1, Crutchfield 0-1, Rudd 0-2). Assists_Georgetown 11 (Venson 3), NC State 16 (Ealey 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgetown 30 (Petke 10), NC State 50 (Cassell 11). Total Fouls_Georgetown 14, NC State 12. A_2,174.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.