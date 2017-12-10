BC-BKW–Fairleigh Dickinson-Rutgers Box

RUTGERS 101, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 35

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (7-3)

Markovic 1-3 1-2 3, Comly 2-6 0-0 4, M’Bikata 1-2 0-0 2, Weimer 4-10 0-0 12, Zamora 1-6 0-0 3, Blankenship 2-6 0-0 6, Francillon 1-6 1-4 3, Saral 0-0 0-1 0, Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Serrano-Ranz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-46 2-7 35.

RUTGERS (10-2)

Carey 3-7 0-0 6, Harris 1-2 2-2 4, Fitzpatrick 0-4 2-2 2, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Scaife 10-16 2-2 25, Gilles 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 5-9 1-3 11, Mack 1-2 1-1 3, Keeling 1-1 0-0 2, Wallace 2-3 0-0 4, Cryor 5-8 2-2 15, Greene 4-6 0-0 9, Hill 3-6 0-0 8, Rollins 5-11 0-0 10, Totals 41-82 10-12 101.

Fairleigh Dickinson 15 5 10 5 —35 Rutgers 30 21 29 21 —101

3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 7-19 (Comly 0-2, Weimer 4-8, Zamora 1-3, Blankenship 2-3, Francillon 0-2, Clark 0-1), Rutgers 9-21 (Fitzpatrick 0-3, Sanders 0-1, Scaife 3-6, Cryor 3-4, Greene 1-3, Hill 2-3, Rollins 0-1). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 11 (Weimer 4), Rutgers 25 (Sanders 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 24 (Francillon 5), Rutgers 54 (Jenkins 11). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 14, Rutgers 14. A_1,508.

