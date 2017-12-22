BC-BKW–E. Illinois-Northwestern Box

NORTHWESTERN 74, E. ILLINOIS 40

E. ILLINOIS (1-10)

McRae 1-3 0-0 2, Nehls 0-3 0-0 0, Berry 2-6 0-0 5, Steele 1-8 2-4 4, Tellez 3-6 0-0 8, Marov 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 3-6 5, Stull 2-8 0-0 5, Pace 3-8 1-2 8, Totals 14-47 6-12 40.

NORTHWESTERN (7-7)

Kunaiyi-Akpanah 5-8 0-0 10, Scheid 5-10 2-2 14, Galernik 3-8 1-1 8, Pulliam 6-11 2-2 15, Rohde 0-2 0-0 0, Hopkins 5-10 2-3 13, Wolf 2-2 4-6 8, Hamilton 3-5 0-0 6, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 11-14 74.

E. Illinois 5 7 16 12 —40 Northwestern 24 18 12 20 —74

3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-21 (Nehls 0-2, Berry 1-2, Steele 0-3, Tellez 2-5, Marov 1-2, Stull 1-4, Pace 1-3), Northwestern 5-14 (Scheid 2-5, Galernik 1-2, Pulliam 1-2, Rohde 0-2, Hopkins 1-2, Hamilton 0-1). Assists_E. Illinois 10 (Berry 3), Northwestern 20 (Galernik 4). Fouled Out_Northwestern Hamilton. Rebounds_E. Illinois 26 (McRae 5), Northwestern 36 (Kunaiyi-Akpanah 13). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 14, Northwestern 13. A_650.

