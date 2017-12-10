BC-BKW–Detroit-Illinois Box

ILLINOIS 73, DETROIT 65

DETROIT (0-9)

Cohen 7-10 6-6 21, Marinkovic 2-13 3-3 8, Roberts 2-6 0-0 5, Tobel 4-14 4-5 13, Urbanick 2-10 3-4 9, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Oatis 2-4 2-4 6, Ristovski 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 20-66 18-22 65.

ILLINOIS (8-4)

Andrews 1-8 0-0 2, Wittinger 9-15 1-1 19, Beasley 4-9 9-11 18, Cattenhead 3-5 2-4 8, Kirkpatrick 1-6 2-2 5, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Holesinska 2-6 5-6 9, Joens 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 3-4 1-2 8, Totals 25-60 20-26 73.

Detroit 13 8 22 22 —65 Illinois 12 13 19 29 —73

3-Point Goals_Detroit 7-29 (Cohen 1-1, Marinkovic 1-7, Roberts 1-3, Tobel 1-8, Urbanick 2-5, Williams 0-2, Ristovski 1-3), Illinois 3-14 (Andrews 0-4, Beasley 1-2, Kirkpatrick 1-4, Holesinska 0-3, Rice 1-1). Assists_Detroit 10 (Roberts 4), Illinois 13 (Beasley 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Tobel 8), Illinois 42 (Wittinger 12). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Illinois 21. A_1,151.

