BC-BKW–Ark.-Pine Bluff-Iowa Box
IOWA 85, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 45
Darden 3-6 1-2 7, El Hassan 4-13 0-0 8, Ohanta 4-14 7-9 15, Murdock 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-6 2-2 6, Hatter 1-4 0-0 2, Richardson 1-9 0-0 2, Totten 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 17-59 10-13 45.
Coley 0-1 2-2 2, Gustafson 6-7 7-9 19, Davis 6-8 0-0 16, Doyle 4-6 3-3 11, Meyer 4-8 2-2 11, Mohns 1-3 2-4 4, Ollinger 1-3 0-0 3, Stewart 3-6 1-1 7, Valino Ramos 1-1 1-2 3, Sanders 0-0 1-2 1, Sevillian 2-6 2-2 8, Totals 28-49 21-27 85.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|8
|14
|12
|11
|—45
|Iowa
|27
|20
|22
|16
|—85
3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 1-13 (El Hassan 0-4, Ohanta 0-3, Murdock 1-2, Richardson 0-4), Iowa 8-19 (Davis 4-6, Doyle 0-1, Meyer 1-4, Ollinger 1-2, Sevillian 2-6). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 5 (Ohanta 1), Iowa 23 (Davis 5). Fouled Out_Ark.-Pine Bluff Darden, Ohanta, Hatter, Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 31 (Ohanta 10), Iowa 35 (Gustafson 10). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Iowa 16. A_3,806.
