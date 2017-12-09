BC-BKC–Youngstown St.-Butler Box
|BUTLER 95, YOUNGSTOWN ST. 67
|YOUNGSTOWN ST. (2-8)
Robinson 4-5 0-0 8, Bohannon 2-6 0-0 4, Morse 5-13 4-5 16, Benton 0-4 0-0 0, Hartfield 6-9 1-3 16, Akuchie 1-4 0-0 3, Anabir 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Strollo 0-1 0-0 0, Covington 4-10 5-7 14, Ferguson 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 23-59 13-19 67.
Wideman 2-2 0-0 4, Martin 5-15 3-4 15, Baldwin 8-12 2-3 19, Jorgensen 5-9 2-2 15, Thompson 3-7 0-2 6, Brunk 2-2 0-0 4, Fowler 6-7 0-0 12, Donovan 0-1 0-0 0, Baddley 2-2 2-2 6, Gillens-Butler 0-3 4-4 4, David 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 38-65 13-17 95.
Halftime_Butler 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 8-25 (Hartfield 3-4, Morse 2-5, Covington 1-3, Akuchie 1-4, Brown 1-4, Benton 0-1, Strollo 0-1, Ferguson 0-1, Bohannon 0-2), Butler 6-16 (Jorgensen 3-4, Martin 2-5, Baldwin 1-4, Donovan 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 25 (Bohannon 8), Butler 31 (Brunk 7). Assists_Youngstown St. 11 (Morse 5), Butler 18 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 16, Butler 15. A_8,022 (9,100).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.