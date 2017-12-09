BC-BKC–Yale-St. Bonaventure Box
|ST. BONAVENTURE 75, YALE 67
|YALE (6-6)
Reynolds 5-14 2-2 14, Atkinson 3-3 8-12 14, Copeland 6-10 5-6 17, Swain 1-7 2-2 5, Monroe 3-6 0-0 8, Alausa 0-1 0-0 0, Yess 0-0 2-2 2, Yates 0-4 0-2 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Phills 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 21-49 19-26 67.
Ayeni 5-13 2-2 12, Griffin 2-5 1-1 5, Mobley 4-11 1-2 11, Taqqee 2-5 1-1 5, Adams 6-15 9-9 25, Stockard 5-9 2-4 13, Ikpeze 1-3 0-0 2, Brockington 0-2 2-2 2, Kaputo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 18-21 75.
Halftime_Yale 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Yale 6-21 (Monroe 2-5, Reynolds 2-7, Phills 1-2, Swain 1-5, Yates 0-2), St. Bonaventure 7-15 (Adams 4-7, Mobley 2-7, Stockard 1-1). Fouled Out_Ayeni. Rebounds_Yale 34 (Reynolds 11), St. Bonaventure 31 (Griffin 7). Assists_Yale 12 (Reynolds, Swain 3), St. Bonaventure 14 (Adams 9). Total Fouls_Yale 20, St. Bonaventure 20. A_3,913 (5,480).
