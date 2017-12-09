BC-BKC–William & Mary-Ohio St. Box
|OHIO ST. 97, WILLIAM & MARY 62
|WILLIAM & MARY (6-3)
Knight 5-7 3-4 13, Milon 0-2 0-0 0, Burchfield 5-8 0-0 12, Cohn 7-13 0-0 15, Pierce 2-8 0-0 4, Rowley 1-2 0-2 3, Harrison 4-5 0-0 8, Mostafa 0-0 0-0 0, J.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Tot 1-2 0-0 2, Loewe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-52 3-6 62.
Tate 4-4 0-1 8, Bates-Diop 11-16 3-4 27, K.Wesson 7-10 3-4 17, Jackson 5-8 2-2 16, K.Williams 3-4 5-7 13, A.Wesson 1-2 2-2 5, Jallow 1-4 0-1 2, Fulton 0-0 1-2 1, Dakich 3-3 0-0 8, Lehmann 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-54 16-23 97.
Halftime_Ohio St. 48-32. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 5-16 (Burchfield 2-4, Rowley 1-2, J.Williams 1-3, Cohn 1-3, Milon 0-1, Knight 0-1, Pierce 0-2), Ohio St. 11-21 (Jackson 4-5, Dakich 2-2, K.Williams 2-3, Bates-Diop 2-5, A.Wesson 1-2, Jallow 0-1, K.Wesson 0-1, Lane 0-2). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_William & Mary 18 (Pierce 5), Ohio St. 29 (K.Wesson 7). Assists_William & Mary 13 (Cohn 5), Ohio St. 19 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 20, Ohio St. 12. A_11,158 (18,809).
