BC-BKC–W. Michigan-Detroit Box

|W. MICHIGAN 87, DETROIT 79
|W. MICHIGAN (6-4)
Johnson 8-13 4-6 20, LaMont 5-7 2-2 12, Wilder 9-17 6-8 30, Moore 2-7 1-2 7, Davis 3-8 1-2 9, Printy 0-3 0-0 0, Randall 1-2 0-0 2, R.Jones 2-9 2-4 7. Totals 30-66 16-24 87.
Hogan 5-7 6-8 16, McFolley 1-8 4-4 7, Allen 12-21 3-4 32, Jackson 2-7 0-0 6, Chatman 2-7 2-2 6, Ballantyne 0-2 2-2 2, Blackshear 2-2 0-0 4, Long 0-1 0-0 0, Black 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 26-63 17-20 79.
Halftime_Detroit 41-36. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 11-33 (Wilder 6-10, Davis 2-3, Moore 2-6, R.Jones 1-8, Randall 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Printy 0-3), Detroit 10-35 (Allen 5-13, Black 2-5, Jackson 2-6, McFolley 1-6, Long 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Ballantyne 0-2). Fouled Out_McFolley. Rebounds_W. Michigan 32 (Johnson 9), Detroit 35 (Hogan 10). Assists_W. Michigan 19 (Wilder 6), Detroit 8 (Chatman, Black, Jackson 2). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 19, Detroit 20. A_1,307 (8,295).
