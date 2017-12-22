BC-BKC–W. Kentucky-Austin Peay Box

W. KENTUCKY 72, AUSTIN PEAY 55 W. KENTUCKY (8-5)

Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Coleby 4-9 0-2 8, Thompson 9-15 0-0 21, Hollingsworth 8-11 3-4 20, Bearden 5-8 4-5 14, Nelson 0-1 1-4 1, Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 8-15 72.

AUSTIN PEAY (5-7)

Porter-Bunton 1-3 0-0 3, Ugba 3-10 3-6 10, Gumm 2-9 3-6 7, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 3-8 5-5 11, Henderson 0-3 0-2 0, Stephens 5-10 0-0 13, Glotta 1-3 0-0 3, McCarthy 0-0 0-1 0, Harris 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 19-55 11-20 55.

Halftime_Austin Peay 32-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 4-14 (Thompson 3-7, Hollingsworth 1-3, Bearden 0-2, Miller 0-2), Austin Peay 6-16 (Stephens 3-6, Ugba 1-1, Porter-Bunton 1-2, Glotta 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Gumm 0-3). Fouled Out_Porter-Bunton, Johnson. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 30 (Johnson, Coleby 8), Austin Peay 34 (Ugba 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 15 (Thompson 7), Austin Peay 7 (Ivory 4). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 19, Austin Peay 16. A_2,023 (7,257).

