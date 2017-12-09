BC-BKC–Vermont-Northeastern Box
|NORTHEASTERN 71, VERMONT 67
|VERMONT (6-4)
Lamb 8-18 15-15 32, Henson 3-7 0-2 7, Er.Duncan 5-8 2-2 14, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ev.Duncan 1-3 0-0 3, Dingba 0-0 2-2 2, Urquhart 1-2 0-0 2, Ward 2-5 1-3 5, Shungu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 20-24 67.
Green 2-2 1-4 5, Pusica 4-10 2-3 12, Gresham 5-11 3-4 17, Occeus 5-8 4-4 16, Boursiquot 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 1-2 4-6 6, Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Begley 3-7 1-1 8, Brace 1-2 2-2 5, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-24 71.
Halftime_Northeastern 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 5-14 (Er.Duncan 2-5, Henson 1-1, Lamb 1-3, Ev.Duncan 1-3, Ward 0-2), Northeastern 10-22 (Gresham 4-7, Pusica 2-5, Occeus 2-5, Brace 1-2, Begley 1-3). Fouled Out_Urquhart. Rebounds_Vermont 25 (Henson 9), Northeastern 24 (Miller, Gresham 5). Assists_Vermont 10 (Er.Duncan, Ward, Ev.Duncan 2), Northeastern 16 (Pusica, Gresham, Boursiquot 3). Total Fouls_Vermont 21, Northeastern 21. A_1,600 (6,000).
