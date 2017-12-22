BC-BKC–Utah Valley-Sam Houston St. Box

UTAH VALLEY 75, SAM HOUSTON ST. 64 UTAH VALLEY (9-5)

Manyang 6-8 9-12 21, C.Toolson 3-8 0-2 9, Randolph 5-9 1-1 14, Ogbe 5-12 0-0 13, J.Toolson 2-4 2-3 7, Neilson 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Nakwaasah 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 25-52 14-20 75.

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-7)

Edwards 6-9 4-5 16, Galbreath 5-12 4-6 14, Dewey 2-7 2-3 7, Williams 2-9 0-0 4, Almanza 3-9 0-0 8, Bitondo 0-0 0-0 0, Ndu 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-5 2-2 9, J.Delaney 0-4 0-0 0, C.Delaney 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 23-63 12-16 64.

Halftime_Utah Valley 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 11-31 (Randolph 3-5, C.Toolson 3-8, Ogbe 3-10, J.Toolson 1-3, Nakwaasah 1-5), Sam Houston St. 6-27 (Almanza 2-6, Jackson 2-6, Harris 1-3, Dewey 1-5, Edwards 0-1, C.Delaney 0-2, J.Delaney 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah Valley 33 (Manyang 10), Sam Houston St. 33 (Edwards, Galbreath 10). Assists_Utah Valley 17 (Randolph 8), Sam Houston St. 13 (Dewey 4). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 13, Sam Houston St. 22. A_610 (6,110).

