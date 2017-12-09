BC-BKC–Utah St.-Utah Box
|UTAH 77, UTAH ST. 67
|UTAH ST. (5-6)
Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Dargenton 0-3 2-2 2, McEwen 0-4 0-0 0, Merrill 2-10 0-0 6, Brito 0-2 0-0 0, Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 7-13 4-5 22, Stall 2-4 0-1 4, Pearre 2-5 3-3 7, Isby 8-14 6-8 24. Totals 22-60 15-19 67.
Rawson 4-7 6-8 16, Collette 6-8 1-1 13, Barefield 1-5 4-4 7, Bibbins 4-8 5-5 16, Bealer 1-6 0-0 2, Tillman 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-4 2-2 8, Van Dyke 3-4 1-2 10, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 24-47 19-22 77.
Halftime_Utah 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 8-23 (Taylor 4-8, Isby 2-4, Merrill 2-5, Brown 0-1, Henson 0-2, McEwen 0-3), Utah 10-22 (Van Dyke 3-4, Bibbins 3-5, Rawson 2-3, Caldwell 1-2, Barefield 1-3, Tillman 0-1, Bealer 0-4). Fouled Out_McEwen. Rebounds_Utah St. 32 (Isby 8), Utah 26 (Collette 7). Assists_Utah St. 11 (Merrill 4), Utah 15 (Bibbins 7). Total Fouls_Utah St. 22, Utah 20.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.