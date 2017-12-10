BC-BKC–UNC-Wilmington-LSU Box

LSU 97, UNC-WILMINGTON 84 UNC-WILMINGTON (2-5)

Bryan 0-3 1-2 1, Kalina 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 4-12 4-5 15, Estime 0-1 0-0 0, Talley 7-17 5-6 22, Cacok 4-6 2-2 10, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Gary 5-10 0-0 12, Fornes 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Richmond 7-11 0-0 16, Etoroma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 14-18 84.

LSU (5-2)

Sims 4-10 2-2 11, Epps 2-5 2-3 6, Waters 6-13 7-8 20, Mays 5-6 2-2 14, Onwuasor 1-1 0-0 2, Kiir 0-1 0-0 0, Reath 13-17 3-4 30, Rachal 3-6 0-0 7, Edwards 2-2 1-1 7, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 17-20 97.

Halftime_LSU 52-36. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 12-33 (Taylor 3-8, Talley 3-9, Fornes 2-4, Richmond 2-4, Gary 2-6, Powell 0-1, Estime 0-1), LSU 8-19 (Edwards 2-2, Mays 2-3, Rachal 1-2, Reath 1-2, Waters 1-4, Sims 1-5, Epps 0-1). Fouled Out_Estime. Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 27 (Bryan 5), LSU 39 (Waters 9). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 12 (Talley 7), LSU 16 (Waters 10). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 20, LSU 15. A_7,812 (13,215).

