BC-BKC–UNC-Asheville-Saint Mary’s (Cal) Box

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) 95, UNC-ASHEVILLE 69 UNC-ASHEVILLE (7-6)

Wnuk 0-1 2-2 2, Vannatta 1-8 2-2 4, Teague 7-11 2-3 18, Seegars 1-2 1-2 3, A.Thomas 10-18 2-2 22, Gilmore 3-6 2-2 8, Baehre 2-4 0-0 4, Miller 2-5 2-2 6, Rackley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 13-15 69.

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (11-2)

Hermanson 2-8 0-0 6, Landale 9-13 5-6 23, Naar 3-7 0-0 7, Ford 1-5 0-0 3, Krebs 6-11 4-4 22, Sheets 0-0 0-0 0, E.Thomas 2-4 1-2 7, Perry 2-3 1-2 5, Hunter 2-3 1-3 5, Fitzner 2-6 0-0 4, Neal 3-3 0-0 8, Kuhse 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 34-65 12-17 95.

Halftime_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 56-37. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 2-11 (Teague 2-4, Vannatta 0-1, Miller 0-2, Baehre 0-2, A.Thomas 0-2), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15-32 (Krebs 6-11, Neal 2-2, E.Thomas 2-3, Hermanson 2-8, Kuhse 1-1, Ford 1-2, Naar 1-3, Perry 0-1, Fitzner 0-1). Fouled Out_Gilmore, Wnuk. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 21 (Vannatta, Gilmore, Teague 5), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 37 (Landale 10). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Miller 4), Saint Mary’s (Cal) 23 (Naar 12). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 18, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13.

