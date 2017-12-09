BC-BKC–UMKC-NC State Box
|NC STATE 88, UMKC 69
|UMKC (3-8)
Leek 6-11 2-3 15, Robinson 3-10 0-0 8, Nesbitt 2-4 0-0 4, McKissic 3-7 3-6 9, Bishop 6-12 0-3 12, Giles 2-9 2-2 7, Ahmed 0-1 0-0 0, Dulley 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 5-6 1-2 12, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 8-16 69.
Yurtseven 4-6 1-2 9, Dorn 9-14 3-5 22, Beverly 4-8 2-2 12, Johnson 6-12 3-3 17, A.Freeman 3-11 4-6 10, L.Freeman 3-7 0-0 6, Abu 2-4 2-4 6, Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 1-4 0-0 3, Batts 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-68 15-22 88.
Halftime_NC State 47-24. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 5-27 (Robinson 2-6, Smith 1-1, Leek 1-5, Giles 1-6, Jackson 0-1, Nesbitt 0-1, McKissic 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Ross 0-4), NC State 7-24 (Beverly 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Batts 1-1, Dorn 1-4, Hunt 1-4, Newman 0-1, A.Freeman 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UMKC 32 (Ross, Nesbitt 5), NC State 48 (Dorn 17). Assists_UMKC 11 (Giles, Ross, Nesbitt, Bishop 2), NC State 16 (Beverly 7). Total Fouls_UMKC 16, NC State 16.
