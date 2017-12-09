BC-BKC–UCLA-Michigan Box
|MICHIGAN 78, UCLA 69, OT
|UCLA (7-2)
Goloman 3-5 1-3 7, Welsh 8-12 4-4 22, Wilkes 3-5 0-1 6, Ali 1-5 1-2 3, Holiday 9-17 7-8 27, Olesinski 0-3 0-0 0, Hands 1-6 2-3 4, A.Wulff 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-21 69.
Wagner 10-16 0-3 23, Matthews 8-11 2-10 20, Brooks 2-5 2-2 7, Abdur-Rahkman 2-10 2-2 8, Robinson 1-7 0-0 2, Livers 0-2 0-0 0, Teske 1-1 0-0 2, Poole 0-3 1-2 1, Simmons 0-0 0-1 0, Simpson 6-9 1-2 15. Totals 30-64 8-22 78.
Halftime_UCLA 30-27. End Of Regulation_Tied 65. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 4-19 (Welsh 2-2, Holiday 2-5, Goloman 0-1, Smith 0-1, Wilkes 0-2, Ali 0-2, Hands 0-3, Olesinski 0-3), Michigan 10-29 (Wagner 3-5, Simpson 2-2, Matthews 2-3, Abdur-Rahkman 2-6, Brooks 1-3, Livers 0-2, Poole 0-3, Robinson 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UCLA 39 (Welsh 10), Michigan 27 (Matthews 8). Assists_UCLA 13 (Holiday 7), Michigan 15 (Matthews, Brooks, Abdur-Rahkman 3). Total Fouls_UCLA 19, Michigan 18.
