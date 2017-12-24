BC-BKC–UC Santa Barbara-Sacramento St. Box

UC SANTA BARBARA 82, SACRAMENTO ST. 72 UC SANTA BARBARA (10-3)

Canty 6-13 3-4 15, King 4-12 0-0 11, Jackson 5-10 1-2 13, Vincent 5-10 0-0 12, Heidegger 9-16 1-2 23, Kupchak 0-0 0-0 0, Lakoju 2-4 2-3 6, Terrell 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 7-11 82.

SACRAMENTO ST. (3-10)

Strings 8-17 1-2 19, Patton 6-11 3-4 15, Fowler 2-2 0-0 5, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 3-6 0-0 7, Wu 0-3 0-0 0, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0, Herrick 0-0 0-0 0, Tolbert 5-12 2-2 16, Hicks 2-6 2-2 7, Ugbaja 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 27-61 8-10 72.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 44-32. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 11-24 (Heidegger 4-9, King 3-5, Vincent 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Terrell 0-1), Sacramento St. 10-21 (Tolbert 4-6, Strings 2-6, Fowler 1-1, Ugbaja 1-1, Mauriohooho-Le’afa 1-2, Hicks 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 34 (King 12), Sacramento St. 28 (Strings 9). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 19 (Jackson 8), Sacramento St. 19 (Fowler 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 12, Sacramento St. 12. A_802 (1,012).

