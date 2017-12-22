BC-BKC–UC Davis-Lamar Box

UC DAVIS 77, LAMAR 68 UC DAVIS (8-4)

Goode 3-5 2-3 8, John 4-7 0-0 10, Onyebalu 2-2 0-0 6, Shorts 6-9 13-13 25, Schneider 3-10 4-4 11, Russell 2-2 0-0 4, Mooney 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Printup 1-2 0-0 3, Hennings 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 19-20 77.

LAMAR (8-4)

Nzeakor 5-9 0-1 10, Weisbrod 4-12 4-6 12, Bosha 1-6 0-0 2, Frenchwood 3-6 2-2 9, Atwood 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 6-11 2-2 17, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 2-6 0-2 4, Garth 5-5 1-1 14, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-14 68.

Halftime_Lamar 30-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 8-19 (Onyebalu 2-2, Mooney 2-4, John 2-5, Printup 1-2, Schneider 1-4, Shorts 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Lamar 7-21 (Garth 3-3, Harrison 3-7, Frenchwood 1-2, Atwood 0-1, Weisbrod 0-2, Noel 0-3, Bosha 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UC Davis 26 (Onyebalu, Jackson 5), Lamar 28 (Nzeakor, Weisbrod 7). Assists_UC Davis 17 (Goode, Hennings 3), Lamar 10 (Frenchwood 5). Total Fouls_UC Davis 18, Lamar 18.

