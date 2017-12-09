BC-BKC–UALR-Cent. Arkansas Box
|CENT. ARKANSAS 69, UALR 54
|UALR (2-7)
O.Black 0-3 1-1 1, Hadzic 2-5 0-0 5, A.Jones 6-17 0-0 13, Lottie 1-7 5-6 7, A.Black 3-8 2-2 10, Bankston 0-1 2-5 2, Carson 1-4 0-0 2, Mompremier 0-2 0-0 0, Corcoran 0-3 0-0 0, Gilmore 2-5 4-4 9, Harley 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 17-60 14-18 54.
Lee 3-7 1-2 7, Schmit 3-7 0-0 6, Unruh 1-5 1-2 3, Kamba 6-10 6-9 19, Howard 6-17 4-5 18, Weidenaar 0-1 0-0 0, Koval 3-6 1-3 8, Parnell 2-3 3-6 8, Mondesir 0-1 0-0 0, D.Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-27 69.
Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 35-30. 3-Point Goals_UALR 6-23 (A.Black 2-5, Gilmore 1-1, Harley 1-1, Hadzic 1-3, A.Jones 1-7, Carson 0-1, Lottie 0-2, Corcoran 0-3), Cent. Arkansas 5-25 (Howard 2-9, Parnell 1-1, Kamba 1-3, Koval 1-4, Mondesir 0-1, Weidenaar 0-1, D.Jones 0-2, Unruh 0-4). Fouled Out_O.Black. Rebounds_UALR 41 (O.Black 9), Cent. Arkansas 40 (Howard, Koval 7). Assists_UALR 9 (Lottie 3), Cent. Arkansas 17 (D.Jones 5). Total Fouls_UALR 22, Cent. Arkansas 16. A_2,412 (5,320).
