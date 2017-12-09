BC-BKC–UAB-Auburn Box
|AUBURN 85, UAB 80
|UAB (6-4)
Cokley 8-12 10-10 26, Lee 3-4 0-1 7, Darling 4-10 2-2 10, Bryant 2-11 7-8 11, Norton 3-6 1-2 10, Sullivan 1-3 0-0 2, Gueye 0-0 0-0 0, Perry 4-9 3-3 14. Totals 25-55 23-26 80.
McLemore 2-4 1-2 5, Murray 6-14 5-5 18, Brown 8-14 5-7 27, Harper 5-14 8-11 21, Dunbar 4-8 1-1 9, Okeke 1-4 0-0 3, Spencer 0-0 2-2 2, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 22-28 85.
Halftime_Auburn 47-40. 3-Point Goals_UAB 7-20 (Perry 3-5, Norton 3-6, Lee 1-1, Cokley 0-1, Bryant 0-3, Darling 0-4), Auburn 11-25 (Brown 6-9, Harper 3-6, Okeke 1-3, Murray 1-4, Dunbar 0-1, McLemore 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UAB 30 (Lee 10), Auburn 32 (McLemore 9). Assists_UAB 14 (Darling 4), Auburn 10 (Harper 5). Total Fouls_UAB 19, Auburn 22. Technicals_Spencer. A_7,565 (9,121).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.