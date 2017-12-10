BC-BKC–Troy-Southern Miss. Box

SOUTHERN MISS. 89, TROY 71 TROY (5-5)

Hicks 5-6 2-4 13, J.Davis 4-7 0-0 10, Baker 4-8 0-0 8, Person 8-16 0-0 20, Hopkins 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Moreman 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 2-2 4, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Burnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 4-6 71.

SOUTHERN MISS. (5-4)

E.Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Magee 9-16 6-7 27, Griffin 8-11 3-4 23, Edwards 5-12 4-4 16, Holland 3-6 0-0 9, Rowe 1-1 2-2 4, Richardson 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 30-53 16-19 89.

Halftime_Southern Miss. 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Troy 11-31 (Person 4-11, J.Davis 2-4, Hopkins 2-5, Adams 1-2, Hicks 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Miller 0-1, Baker 0-4), Southern Miss. 13-24 (Griffin 4-5, Magee 3-5, Holland 3-5, Edwards 2-7, Richardson 1-2). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Troy 23 (Hicks 7), Southern Miss. 26 (Magee, Griffin, Edwards 6). Assists_Troy 16 (Baker 7), Southern Miss. 13 (Griffin 5). Total Fouls_Troy 17, Southern Miss. 6. A_1,937 (8,095).

