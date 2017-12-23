BC-BKC–Trinity (IL) Christian College-Ill.-Chicago Box

ILL.-CHICAGO 84, TRINITY (IL) CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 45 TRINITY (IL) CHRISTIAN COLLEGE (0-2)

Decker 0-0 0-0 0, Cantu 0-0 0-0 0, C.Jonkman 5-13 3-3 15, Balciunas 2-8 0-0 6, Hurt 1-11 0-0 3, J.Jonkman 0-2 0-1 0, Austell 2-4 2-2 7, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Brinks 2-3 1-1 5, Garrett 2-6 0-0 4, Lacey 0-4 0-2 0, Olson 0-1 0-0 0, Dolishniy 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 16-56 6-9 45.

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-8)

Dixson 9-18 7-9 25, Blount 0-2 0-0 0, Odiase 3-4 5-7 11, Matthews 7-16 0-0 20, Ottey 2-8 4-4 8, James 0-2 0-0 0, Wiley 1-1 3-6 5, Diggins 0-0 2-2 2, Robinson 4-9 5-7 13. Totals 26-60 26-35 84.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Trinity (IL) Christian College 7-27 (Balciunas 2-6, C.Jonkman 2-9, Austell 1-2, Dolishniy 1-2, Hurt 1-6, Lacey 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 6-17 (Matthews 6-10, James 0-1, Blount 0-1, Ottey 0-2, Dixson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Trinity (IL) Christian College 23 (Garrett 7), Ill.-Chicago 43 (Robinson 8). Assists_Trinity (IL) Christian College 8 (Hurt 3), Ill.-Chicago 14 (Blount, Diggins 4). Total Fouls_Trinity (IL) Christian College 25, Ill.-Chicago 13. A_764 (9,500).

