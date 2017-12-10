BC-BKC–Toccoa Falls-High Point Box

HIGH POINT 110, TOCCOA FALLS 39 TOCCOA FALLS (0-5)

Grayson 3-5 0-0 6, Cave 7-17 0-0 20, Dockery 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 1-6 1-2 3, Brandenburg 0-4 1-2 1, Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Stanley 2-6 1-1 7. Totals 14-43 3-5 39.

HIGH POINT (4-5)

Mutts 5-7 0-0 10, Berlin 6-9 0-2 12, Fox 3-3 0-0 6, Slay 4-6 0-0 8, Kamga 3-3 0-0 6, C.Thomas 8-9 0-0 16, Whitehead 2-3 2-2 6, Vargo 3-5 1-3 9, White 3-7 2-2 8, Wright 3-6 8-8 15, Gooding 5-12 0-1 14. Totals 45-70 13-18 110.

Halftime_High Point 65-23. 3-Point Goals_Toccoa Falls 8-26 (Cave 6-13, Stanley 2-4, Grayson 0-1, Dockery 0-2, Thompson 0-3, Brandenburg 0-3), High Point 7-17 (Gooding 4-10, Vargo 2-4, Wright 1-1, White 0-1, Slay 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toccoa Falls 11 (Cave 5), High Point 42 (Berlin 12). Assists_Toccoa Falls 8 (Stanley 4), High Point 26 (Wright 9). Total Fouls_Toccoa Falls 17, High Point 9. A_1,104 (1,750).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.