BC-BKC–Texas State-Rice Box

TEXAS STATE 74, RICE 66 TEXAS STATE (7-6)

King 7-12 1-1 15, Peacock 1-2 3-4 5, Pearson 4-10 8-10 18, Blount 3-8 0-0 8, Davis 5-6 4-7 15, Prijovic 1-5 0-0 2, Terry 2-3 0-0 4, S.Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Nottingham 0-1 5-6 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Gurley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 21-28 74.

RICE (3-10)

Osborne 3-5 1-2 8, A.Adams 3-5 0-0 8, Lester 4-7 0-0 11, Cashaw 6-13 1-3 15, Mency 0-5 3-4 3, Martin 1-3 4-6 6, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 3-5 0-0 7, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 24-51 9-15 66.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 5-18 (Pearson 2-5, Blount 2-6, Davis 1-2, Nottingham 0-1, Prijovic 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Peacock 0-1, Gurley 0-1), Rice 9-24 (Lester 3-6, A.Adams 2-3, Cashaw 2-4, Osborne 1-1, Harrison 1-3, Martin 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Mency 0-5). Fouled Out_Martin, Osborne, Cashaw. Rebounds_Texas State 29 (King 11), Rice 28 (Cashaw, Mency 6). Assists_Texas State 14 (Blount 5), Rice 13 (Lester 5). Total Fouls_Texas State 17, Rice 24. A_2,913 (5,750).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.