BC-BKC–Texas Southern-BYU Box

BYU 73, TEXAS SOUTHERN 52 TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-13)

Salmon 4-6 1-1 10, Reed 1-6 3-4 5, Clark 5-17 4-6 15, McClelland 0-2 0-0 0, Carey 3-9 0-2 6, Walker 5-10 3-4 16, Granger 0-0 0-0 0, Lumpkin 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-50 11-19 52.

BYU (11-2)

Childs 7-16 5-8 19, Worthington 2-4 2-2 6, Bryant 3-9 1-2 8, Haws 4-8 3-4 11, Hardnett 2-5 0-2 5, Dastrup 2-4 2-2 7, Seljaas 4-9 0-0 9, Bergersen 1-2 0-0 3, Troy 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 2-5 0-1 5. Totals 27-63 13-21 73.

Halftime_BYU 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-15 (Walker 3-6, Salmon 1-2, Clark 1-5, McClelland 0-1, Carey 0-1), BYU 6-19 (Dastrup 1-1, Bergersen 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Hardnett 1-2, Seljaas 1-5, Bryant 1-6, Haws 0-2). Fouled Out_Clark, Salmon. Rebounds_Texas Southern 34 (Reed, Walker 8), BYU 34 (Childs 8). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Carey 4), BYU 19 (Bryant 5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 19, BYU 15. A_14,583 (19,000).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.