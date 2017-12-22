BC-BKC–T25-Xavier-N. Iowa Box

No. 9 XAVIER 77, N. IOWA 67 XAVIER (12-1)

Gates 3-6 2-2 11, Jones 3-5 3-5 9, Goodin 1-4 6-6 8, Macura 6-11 0-0 15, Bluiett 3-7 3-4 12, Marshall 2-2 1-2 6, O’Mara 2-4 0-0 4, Kanter 4-6 0-0 10, Scruggs 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-48 15-19 77.

N. IOWA (8-4)

Carlson 3-10 0-0 8, Koch 8-12 10-12 26, McCloud 2-6 0-0 5, Pickford 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 2-6 0-0 6, Phyfe 0-1 0-0 0, Friedman 1-1 0-0 2, Haldeman 3-6 0-0 9, Rhodes 0-2 0-0 0, W.Lohaus 3-8 1-2 9. Totals 23-57 11-14 67.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 12-23 (Gates 3-5, Bluiett 3-5, Macura 3-6, Kanter 2-2, Marshall 1-1, Goodin 0-2, Scruggs 0-2), N. Iowa 10-26 (Haldeman 3-5, W.Lohaus 2-3, Brown 2-5, Carlson 2-7, McCloud 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Pickford 0-2). Fouled Out_Koch, Bluiett. Rebounds_Xavier 33 (Gates 9), N. Iowa 26 (Pickford 5). Assists_Xavier 13 (Goodin 5), N. Iowa 17 (W.Lohaus 5). Total Fouls_Xavier 17, N. Iowa 20.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.