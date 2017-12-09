BC-BKC–T25-VCU-Seton Hall Box
|No. 19 SETON HALL 90, VCU 67
|VCU (5-5)
Lane 4-7 1-2 9, Tillman 8-13 2-3 20, Jenkins 2-8 2-3 7, Williams 2-10 0-2 5, Jackson 2-5 2-2 7, Santos-Silva 4-6 2-5 10, Djonkam 0-1 0-0 0, Mobley 2-6 0-0 5, Maye 1-3 0-0 2, Simms 0-6 2-2 2. Totals 25-65 11-19 67.
Rodriguez 7-10 2-3 17, Nzei 7-8 0-0 14, Delgado 6-12 2-3 14, Powell 6-10 0-0 16, Carrington 3-8 7-7 13, Mamukelashvili 2-5 2-2 6, Sanogo 1-2 1-1 3, Cale 2-5 1-2 5, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Flory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 15-18 90.
Halftime_Seton Hall 43-30. 3-Point Goals_VCU 6-22 (Tillman 2-3, Williams 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Jenkins 1-4, Mobley 1-4, Lane 0-1, Simms 0-4), Seton Hall 5-14 (Powell 4-7, Rodriguez 1-2, Mamukelashvili 0-2, Carrington 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 31 (Tillman 8), Seton Hall 37 (Delgado 13). Assists_VCU 13 (Williams 6), Seton Hall 20 (Powell 5). Total Fouls_VCU 16, Seton Hall 20.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.