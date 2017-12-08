BC-BKC–T25-St. John’s-Arizona St. Box
|No. 16 ARIZONA ST. 82, ST. JOHN’S 70
|ST. JOHN’S (8-2)
Owens 8-10 0-1 17, Clark 7-13 0-0 18, Simon 2-6 2-6 6, Ponds 6-23 6-8 19, Ahmed 1-8 4-6 7, Yakwe 1-1 1-1 3, Alibegovic 0-2 0-0 0, Trimble 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 13-22 70.
White 8-10 6-7 22, Shibel 4-6 0-0 11, Justice 4-10 4-4 15, Evans 5-11 5-6 18, Holder 2-12 3-4 7, Lake 1-1 3-4 5, Martin 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 25-55 23-27 82.
Halftime_Arizona St. 46-34. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 7-24 (Clark 4-7, Owens 1-1, Ahmed 1-4, Ponds 1-8, Trimble 0-1, Alibegovic 0-1, Simon 0-2), Arizona St. 9-23 (Shibel 3-5, Evans 3-6, Justice 3-8, Holder 0-4). Fouled Out_Shibel, Ahmed. Rebounds_St. John’s 35 (Ahmed 8), Arizona St. 33 (White 9). Assists_St. John’s 13 (Ponds 7), Arizona St. 16 (Evans 6). Total Fouls_St. John’s 27, Arizona St. 18.
