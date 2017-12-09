BC-BKC–T25-S. Utah-Michigan St. Box
|No. 3 MICHIGAN ST. 88, S. UTAH 63
|S. UTAH (5-4)
Calloway 4-10 0-0 12, Musoko 1-4 2-2 4, Marin 3-11 5-8 12, Cohee 4-11 2-2 12, McGee 1-3 0-0 3, Madunic 4-5 0-1 10, Aytes 0-6 1-2 1, Swallow 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Better 4-14 0-1 9, Lyons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 10-16 63.
Jar.Jackson 3-7 11-12 17, Ward 6-10 4-9 17, Langford 3-7 0-0 7, Winston 5-8 0-0 15, Bridges 7-16 2-2 17, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Goins 0-1 1-2 1, Tillman 1-1 1-2 3, Schilling 2-2 2-2 6, George 0-0 0-0 0, McQuaid 1-6 2-2 5, Nairn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 23-31 88.
Halftime_Michigan St. 42-30. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 11-26 (Calloway 4-7, Madunic 2-2, Cohee 2-3, McGee 1-2, Marin 1-6, Better 1-6), Michigan St. 9-19 (Winston 5-6, Ward 1-1, Langford 1-2, Bridges 1-3, McQuaid 1-5, Jar.Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Musoko. Rebounds_S. Utah 30 (Madunic 8), Michigan St. 48 (Jar.Jackson 13). Assists_S. Utah 13 (Cohee 5), Michigan St. 24 (Bridges 6). Total Fouls_S. Utah 24, Michigan St. 12. Technicals_Ward.
