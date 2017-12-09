BC-BKC–T25-Randall-Baylor Box
|No. 23 BAYLOR 105, RANDALL 82
|RANDALL (0-2)
Collier 4-8 0-0 8, Sneed 10-21 5-5 28, Hunter 7-18 5-8 23, Lyons 1-2 0-0 2, Ficken 2-2 0-1 5, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Downs 0-1 0-0 0, Cubit 0-1 2-2 2, Jarvis 0-1 0-0 0, Bowles 1-3 0-0 2, Askew 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-1 0-1 2, Pena 0-0 0-0 0, Parish 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-6 0-2 10, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Malveaux 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-19 82.
Omot 12-17 0-0 30, Lual-Acuil 8-13 3-5 19, Clark 7-8 2-2 16, McClure 8-16 3-5 23, Lindsey 4-8 2-2 12, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Okeke 0-0 0-0 0, Jolly 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 40-70 12-16 105.
Halftime_Baylor 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Randall 10-22 (Hunter 4-8, Sneed 3-6, Wilson 2-3, Ficken 1-1, Lyons 0-1, Collier 0-3), Baylor 13-32 (Omot 6-9, McClure 4-12, Lindsey 2-3, Davis 1-3, Lual-Acuil 0-1, Jolly 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Randall 19 (Sneed 7), Baylor 46 (Lual-Acuil 16). Assists_Randall 18 (Ficken 7), Baylor 31 (Jolly 10). Total Fouls_Randall 14, Baylor 15.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.