BC-BKC–T25-Prairie View-Texas A&M Box

No. 7 TEXAS A&M 73, PRAIRIE VIEW 53 PRAIRIE VIEW (2-7)

Hamilton 8-22 1-3 18, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Wallace 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 3-9 4-9 10, Blackston 6-19 3-5 17, I.Hood 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 1-2 1, Lumpkins 0-2 0-0 0, Jett 0-1 0-0 0, Starr 0-3 0-0 0, J.Hood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 10-21 53.

TEXAS A&M (8-1)

Williams 4-4 0-1 8, Hogg 4-7 2-2 12, Davis 4-5 0-1 8, Wilson 1-6 3-6 5, Gilder 5-9 2-2 14, Jasey 0-0 0-0 0, Trocha-Morelos 4-8 2-3 11, Byers 0-0 0-0 0, Starks 3-8 1-3 7, French 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 2-4 2-2 6, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-1 0-0 0, Flagg 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 12-20 73.

Halftime_Texas A&M 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 3-15 (Blackston 2-5, Hamilton 1-7, Starr 0-3), Texas A&M 5-18 (Hogg 2-4, Gilder 2-5, Trocha-Morelos 1-2, Flagg 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Starks 0-2, Chandler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Prairie View 31 (Wallace 9), Texas A&M 46 (Williams 16). Assists_Prairie View 8 (Jones 4), Texas A&M 15 (Trocha-Morelos 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 20, Texas A&M 21.

