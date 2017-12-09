BC-BKC–T25-Oklahoma-Southern Cal Box
|OKLAHOMA 85, No. 25 SOUTHERN CAL 83
|OKLAHOMA (7-1)
Lattin 3-6 1-2 7, Manek 6-14 0-2 15, Young 9-18 7-10 29, Odomes 1-5 0-0 2, James 7-11 0-0 19, Freeman 0-2 0-0 0, McNeace 0-3 0-0 0, Lazenby 0-0 0-0 0, McGusty 3-6 0-0 8, Shepherd 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 30-67 10-16 85.
Boatwright 3-13 3-4 10, Metu 5-10 3-3 13, McLaughlin 6-10 6-6 20, Stewart 8-14 0-0 23, Mathews 3-8 1-1 7, Rakocevic 5-8 0-0 10, Aaron 0-2 0-0 0, Usher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 13-14 83.
Halftime_Oklahoma 48-36. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 15-31 (James 5-6, Young 4-11, Manek 3-8, McGusty 2-3, Shepherd 1-2, Freeman 0-1), Southern Cal 10-27 (Stewart 7-11, McLaughlin 2-3, Boatwright 1-7, Aaron 0-2, Mathews 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma 31 (Odomes, James, Lattin 5), Southern Cal 40 (Metu 11). Assists_Oklahoma 16 (Young 9), Southern Cal 18 (McLaughlin 9). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Southern Cal 19.
