BC-BKC–T25-Ohio St.-North Carolina Box

No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA 86, OHIO ST. 72 OHIO ST. (10-4)

Bates-Diop 10-17 4-4 26, K.Wesson 3-6 6-7 12, Tate 4-11 1-2 9, Jackson 6-13 4-6 19, Jallow 0-2 0-0 0, A.Wesson 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Potter 1-2 0-0 2, Dakich 2-3 0-0 4, Ka.Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 15-19 72.

NORTH CAROLINA (11-2)

Brooks 2-4 0-0 4, Maye 3-8 2-2 9, Pinson 4-11 10-10 19, Ke.Williams 1-4 0-2 3, Berry 7-14 2-3 19, Rush 0-0 0-0 0, Rohlman 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 0-0 0-0 0, Manley 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 1-1 2-2 5, Felton 4-5 0-0 12, Johnson 4-7 4-4 14, Platek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 21-25 86.

Halftime_North Carolina 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-16 (Jackson 3-6, Bates-Diop 2-6, A.Wesson 0-1, Potter 0-1, Jallow 0-1, Tate 0-1), North Carolina 13-25 (Felton 4-5, Berry 3-8, Johnson 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Pinson 1-2, Maye 1-2, Ke.Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_Tate. Rebounds_Ohio St. 25 (Tate 9), North Carolina 39 (Maye 10). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Tate 6), North Carolina 17 (Felton 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 17. Technicals_Ohio St. coach Chris Holtmann.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.