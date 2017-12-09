BC-BKC–T25-Monmouth (NJ)-Kentucky Box
|No. 8 KENTUCKY 93, MONMOUTH (NJ) 76
|MONMOUTH (NJ) (3-7)
Traore 1-1 1-2 3, Quinn 1-4 2-3 4, Salnave 2-9 3-4 7, Seaborn 5-13 4-4 18, Tilghman 3-7 0-0 6, Sarr 1-1 1-2 4, Ibiezugbe 4-6 0-0 8, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Tillman 1-5 0-0 2, Hammond 7-19 1-1 19, D.Pillari 0-0 0-0 0, Papas 0-1 0-0 0, L.Pillari 1-2 2-2 5, McClary 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 14-18 76.
Knox 1-10 1-2 4, Richards 5-7 0-0 10, Washington 5-9 9-9 20, Green 5-7 0-0 12, Diallo 8-13 6-10 23, Killeya-Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Wynyard 1-1 2-2 4, Gabriel 3-5 1-3 7, Calipari 0-1 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 5-6 13, David 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 24-32 93.
Halftime_Kentucky 54-31. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 10-30 (Seaborn 4-9, Hammond 4-13, Sarr 1-1, L.Pillari 1-2, Papas 0-1, Salnave 0-2, Tilghman 0-2), Kentucky 7-20 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Green 2-4, Diallo 1-2, Washington 1-2, Knox 1-5, Calipari 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Fouled Out_Richards. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 30 (Tillman 6), Kentucky 45 (Richards 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 11 (Salnave 3), Kentucky 14 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 25, Kentucky 18.
